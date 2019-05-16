Tamara Mellon and Karla Welch Call for Action Against Alabama’s Abortion Restriction Law

In light of new abortion laws around the country, women’s footwear brand Tamara Mellon announced today on Instagram that it is supporting women’s right to freedom of choice on the issue of abortion.

The brand posted an Instagram story stating the following: “Like many of you, we’re outraged about the abortion ban in Alabama. This is an assault on women’s health and women’s rights. We’re speaking out by matching all donations you make today to @plannedparenthood through this donation sticker.”

Its next story emphasized that the company remains undaunted despite opposition: “This will cost us some followers, but brands can no longer afford to be neutral.” The label included the location of the Instagram picture as “Gilead” — a reference to the patriarchal society in the popular book-turned-TV series “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

The label’s awareness initiative is part of an ongoing, polarizing national debate on abortion, which sparked action among activists this week when Alabama passed a new law that effectively bans almost all abortions in the state.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law the Alabama Human Life Protection Act, which could punish doctors who perform abortions with a Class A felony that has a penalty of up to 99 years in prison. Women receiving abortions would not face punishment, according to the legislation.

In a statement released by the Republican governor, Ivey emphasized her religious convictions on the matter, adding, “Many Americans, myself included, disagreed when Roe v. Wade was handed down in 1973. The sponsors of this bill believe that it is time, once again, for the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit this important matter, and they believe this act may bring about the best opportunity for this to occur. … This legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God.”

Critics argue this is the most restrictive anti-abortion law in the country.

Celebrity stylist and designer Karla Welch spoke about the topic with FN on Wednesday in Los Angeles at the launch of her capsule collection of khakis, jackets and tops with Dockers. She emphasized the importance of pro-choice supporters to take action.

“Am I going to speak up over the rights of every woman in America? Yeah, you better believe it. To me, it’s just a no-brainer,” said Welch. “You don’t have to use your voice, but when we get to the Supreme Court, it’s going to be too late.”

The creator of X Karla also took to social media to call for donations to the American Civil Liberties Union and the Yellowhammer Fund, which, according to its website, provides funding for anyone seeking care at one of Alabama’s three abortion clinics.

