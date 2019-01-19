Women’s March 2019: Smaller Crowds Send Big Messages

In Washington, D.C. and in other cities across the nation, protestors today marched in the third annual Women’s March.

While the inaugural march in 2017 saw more than 3 million women in the U.S. participating in various events — with over 500,000 attendees going to the D.C. event one — this year saw decreased participation.

The lull may have been due to Winter Storm Harper, which is set to blanket the East Coast tonight after making its way through the Midwest yesterday. In addition to frigid temperatures, the march brought with it fresh controversy this year. Reports of anti-Semitism within the leadership of the Women’s March Inc. and the main event in Washington, D.C. specifically may have led some to stay home.

Although numbers were reduced this year, thousands of women still stepped out to the various marches to advocate for women’s rights issues.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at the Women’s March in Manhattan. CREDIT: Peter Foley/Shutterstock

The main New York event — there were two marches in the city — drew newly sworn-in Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was propelled into national notoriety when she pulled off a surprise victory in the Democratic primary last spring.

“It’s so exciting. It’s so thrilling to see so many New Yorkers — to see so many women across the country that are coming together and showing that we’re still taking up a presence, and we’re still going to push for the agenda that we elected so many people to advance,” Ocasio-Cortez told MSNBC.

Also in attendance at the New York march was Yoko Ono. The music legend sat bundled up in her wheelchair, wearing a gray blanket around her lap and comfy running sneakers on her feet.

Yoko Ono attends the Women’s March in New York on Jan. 19. CREDIT: William Volcov/Shutterstock

Want more?

Rihanna Sent a Bold Message With Her Outfit for Women’s March in NYC

Miley Cyrus, Madonna, Natalie Portman and More Celebs at Women’s Solidarity Marches Across the Country