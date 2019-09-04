Rihanna Pledges to Aid in Bahamas Relief Efforts Following Hurricane Dorian

As the Bahamas looks to rebuild following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian, Rihanna is offering her support.

The Barbados native took to Twitter on Sept. 2 to pledge help from her organization, the Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF).

“It truly breaks my heart to see the complete devastation that #HurricaneDorian is having on the Bahamas!” read a two-part tweet from the singer-turned-designer. “You are in our prayers and @ClaraLionelFdn is already figuring out how best we can help! #HurricaneDorain #Bahamas.”

It truly breaks my heart to see the complete devastation that #HurricaneDorian is having on the Bahamas! — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 2, 2019

You are in our prayers and @ClaraLionelFdn is already figuring out how best we can help! #HurricaneDorain #Bahamas — Rihanna (@rihanna) September 2, 2019

Rihanna founded CLF in 2012. The non-profit supports and funds education and emergency response programs internationally. Last year, it assisted with efforts related to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico and Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas.

Dorian has wreaked havoc across the Bahamas, leaving at least seven dead and devastated much of the Northern islands. The Red Cross estimates that 13,000 homes, or 45% of those on Grand Bahama and Abaco, were destroyed.

The hurricane is currently making its way northward to the U.S. Maps highlighting Dorian’s path show it set to move along the eastern seaboard from Florida to the Carolinas.

Related Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Show Will Stream on Amazon Prime Rihanna Returns to Barbados' Crop Over Carnival in a Bubble-Gum Pink Feathered Look Rihanna Offers a Comfy Yet Flashy Alternative to Airport Style

The Red Cross has authorized an initial $500,000 in relief funds. After deploying several helicopters to the region, the US Coast Guard has rescued several dozen Bahamians. The United Nations’ disaster relief unit has been deployed to the nation as well. To help, you can donate funding or time at Bahamasredcross.org.

Want more?

Florida Retailers Prepare for Hurricane Dorian With Sandbags and Early Closures

Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show Will Stream on Amazon Prime

Rihanna Returns to Barbados’ Crop Over Carnival in a Bubble-Gum Pink Feathered Look