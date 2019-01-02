Paul Golbert, Founder of Pajar Canada, Dead at 92

Paul Golbert, founder of Pajar Canada, died on Dec. 25. He was 92.

The footwear entrepreneur was born in France into a shoemaking family. He emigrated to Canada in the ’50s and landed a job as a footwear sales rep. In 1963, he ventured out on his own with the launch of Montreal-based Pajar Canada, an acronym for Paul, son Jacques and wife Rachel. The company served as as an importer of European footwear for the Canadian market.

It was in the ’70s that Golbert took the next step with the opening of his own factory in Canada. It continues to manufacture the brand’s Heritage collection of premium footwear.

“He lead by example for both his family and employees with a mentality that everything you do should, above all, be with honor,” said Jacques, CEO and president of Pajar Canada.

Today, the company produces a range of performance fashion footwear, outerwear and accessories made domestically in addition to Portugal, Italy and Asia.

Most recently, Pajar diversified its brand portfolio to include the global design and distribution of Kendall + Kylie footwear. In addition, it distributes the Bruno Magli line of luxury Italian footwear in Canada.

The company has also expanded its business with the opening of several retail locations in Canada and the expansion of its Canadian lifestyle offering to more than 20 countries.

He is survived by wife Rachel; son Jacques, CEO and president of Pajar Canada; and grandchildren Michel, Elise and David.

Want more?

Kendall and Kylie Jenner Have a Wallet-Friendly Collection Coming to Walmart

Pajar Canada Launches Children’s Production in Canada

EXCLUSIVE: Kendall + Kylie Shoe Line Sold to Canada-Based Bootmaker

How Pajar Canada Is Adapting Its Old-School Values for Today’s Tech-Driven World