Michael Jackson’s Moonwalking Socks Are Expected to Sell for More Than $1 Million

Michael Jackson’s moonwalking socks are up on the auction block — and they’re expected to fetch more than $1 million.

The crystal-encrusted, ankle-length socks were worn by Jackson the first time he performed his now-iconic moonwalk. The dance move made its debut in 1983, when Jackson performed “Billie Jean” as part of a “Motown 25” television special.

The socks come from the personal collection of Jackson’s manager, Frank DiLeo, and were custom-designed by Bill Whitten. The winning bidder will also receive a letter from the pop star himself, written to DiLeo as a thanks for “keeping on his toes” during the 1984 Victory! Tour.

Michael Jackson crystal-adorned moonwalking socks. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Shutterstock

The auction will be live on Gottahaverockandroll.com from Nov. 13-22. Other items included are a prop sign used in the “Moonwalker” film, a Destiny Tour stage outfit and the “Thriller” platinum record.

The “King of Pop” died in 2009 at age 50. While there were many big moments in his career, the moonwalk is among the most memorable.

A fan paid more than $10,000 in 2018 for the Florsheim penny loafers Jackson wore to do his moonwalk, but those shoes notably were worn only for a rehearsal, not for the televised “Billie Jean” performance.

