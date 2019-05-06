Meghan Markle Gives Birth to a Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for the royal couple: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child — a boy — on Monday. It was confirmed on the royal couple’s Instagram account, which announced that the baby weighed 7 lbs 3oz.

“The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives,” the statement read. “More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

The boy, the first interracial child in the monarchy’s recent history, is seventh in line to the throne after after Prince Charles, Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince Harry.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex went into labor earlier today.

“The duchess went into labour in the early hours of this morning. The Duke of Sussex was by Her Royal Highnesses’ side. An announcement will be made soon,” the statement read.

The couple had announced they were expecting in October just as they were about to embark on their first royal tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and the Kingdom of Tonga.

