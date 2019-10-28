LeBron James Forced to Evacuate LA Home Amid Wildfires

As wildfires continue to wreak havoc across California, LeBron James and his family have been forced to evacuate.

The Los Angeles Laker revealed on Twitter early Monday morning that he had to “emergency evacuate” his home.

“Man these LA [fires] aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far!,” wrote James, following up with a tweet around 10 minutes later that he had “finally found a place to accommodate” the family.

Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

Finally found a place to accommodate us! Crazy night man! — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

Additionally, the NBA star tweeted out his thoughts for all those impacted by the fires, including first responders on the scene.

“I 🙏🏾 for all the families in the area that could be affected by these 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP,” James wrote.

“My best wishes as well to the first responders⛑ right now doing what they do best! 🙏🏾💪🏾,” the Nike athlete continued.

Related LeBron James Tops Forbes' List of Highest-Paid NBA Stars -- Thanks in Large Part to Nike LeBron James' 'Red Carpet' Nike Sneaker Returns After Debuting 10 Years Ago When Being Woke Is Bad for Business: What Nike, LeBron & the NBA Have To Do Now

I 🙏🏾 for all the families in the area that could be affected by these 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

My best wishes as well to the first responders⛑ right now doing what they do best! 🙏🏾💪🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

Despite the wildfires, James and his Lakers are business as usual. The team is slated to play at home Tuesday against the Memphis Grizzles.

According to the Los Angeles Times, around 10,000 homes were under mandatory evacuation orders in the L.A. area after the Getty Fire broke out alongside the 405 Freeway, next to the Getty Center.

Want more?

LeBron James Tops Forbes’ List of Highest-Paid NBA Stars — Thanks in Large Part to Nike

Nike and NBA 2K20 Will Have Gamers Wearing Sneakers From the Video Game

When Being Woke Is Bad for Business: What Nike, LeBron & the NBA Have To Do Now