Kid Cudi and Adidas Announce Partnership

It’s official: Kid Cudi is collaborating with Adidas.

The 35-year-old announced a partnership with the German sportswear company today — doing so in cryptic fashion on his Instagram page.

Prior to the hitmaker’s set at Rolling Loud in Miami today, he shared an unusual drawing to Instagram that portrays a woman’s half head with a burning moon inside it. She has blue-tinted skin and red lips, with the image set against a bright pink background. The unusual graphic will be present on all upcoming Kid Cudi x Adidas merch, according to a release.

At the bottom of the photo, a link directs users to Adidas.com/kidcudi. Visitors to the site are prompted to put in their emails to receive more information on all Kid Cudi and Adidas news.

Fans can expect product — apparel and footwear — to drop toward the end of the year.

Related From Dad Shoes to White Kicks, a Look at the Top Shoe Trends of the 2010s Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Sporty Style in Adidas -- and Justin Bieber Is a Fan Adidas Celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month With a Colorful New Collection

Attendees of Rolling Loud noticed the graphic plastered all around Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium, leading some to speculate about the collab before the official announcement.

Cudder and Adidas first worked together in 2018, debuting the TRESC Run sneaker. Cudi was one of six celebrity creators (the other five were Patrick Mahomes, Donovan Mitchell, Candace Parker, Raury and H.E.R.) to make up the Asterisk Collective.

The rapper’s “Kids See Ghosts” collaborator, Kanye West, famously works with Adidas on his popular Yeezy line. The brand also made big headlines last month when it announced it had signed “Love on Top” singer Beyoncé.

Watch the video below to see a behind-the-scenes look at Meek Mill’s FN cover shoot.

Want more?

Is Rapper Logic Hinting at an Adidas Deal While Promoting His New Album?

Baby Boost: Kanye West and Adidas Have Yeezys Just for Kids Coming Soon

Take All My Money: There Are 3 New Yeezys You Are Going to Want