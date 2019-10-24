LeBron James Tops Forbes’ List of Highest-Paid NBA Stars — Thanks in Large Part to Nike

NBA salaries may be a lot, but max contracts aren’t the only moneymaker for the league’s best-known players. The key to a flowing bank account? Sneakers.

LeBron James topped the Forbes list of the NBA’s Highest-Paid Players for the sixth season straight for 2019-20, with $92 million, the highest amount ever recorded by an active NBA player. The bulk of that haul ($55 million) came from off-court work, most notably James’ Nike deal, for which he reportedly earns $30 million per year. James has a slew of additional sponsorships, including contracts with Coca-Cola, Beats by Dre, Walmart and Rimowa.

With $30 million per year, King James has the most expensive shoe deal in the NBA. Kevin Durant has the second-highest earning sneaker contract, with an estimated $26 million coming his way from Nike this season. Durant’s total income is a reported $73 million, putting him at No. 3 on the Forbes list.

Despite earning less than Durant on sneakers, Stephen Curry is the No. 2 highest-paid star in the league. The Golden State Warrior will purportedly bring home $85 million this year — with around half that ($40.2 million) coming from his on-court work. Of Curry’s $45 million from off-court, around half is accounted for by his Under Armour contract.

Nike sponsors the most top-paid NBA stars of any athletic brand, with four of the top 10 athletes (James, Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kyrie Irving) signed to the Swoosh. Two work with Adidas (Damian Lillard and James Harden), while two are partners with Jordan Brand (Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul). Curry is the only UA athlete, and Klay Thompson is aligned with a Chinese athletic wear label, Anta.

See the full list of the top 10 highest-earning NBA stars for 2019-20 below:

LeBron James — $92.4 million ($37.4 million from salary, $55 million from endorsements) Stephen Curry — $85.2 million ($40.2 million from salary, $45 million from endorsements) Kevin Durant — $73.2 million ($38.2 million from salary, $35 million from endorsements) Russell Westbrook — $56.5 million ($38.5 million from salary, $18 million from endorsements) James Harden — $55.2 million ($38.2 million from salary, $17 million from endorsements) Kyrie Irving — $51.7 million ($31.7 million from salary, $20 million from endorsements) Klay Thompson — $47.7 million ($32.7 million from salary, $15 million from endorsements) Chris Paul — $46.5 million ($38.5 million from salary, $8 million from endorsements) Giannis Antetokounmpo — $45.8 million ($25.8 million from salary, $20 million from endorsements) Damian Lillard — $43.8 million ($29.8 million from salary, $14 million from endorsements)

