Congresswomen Send a Powerful Message in All-White Outfits at 2019 State of the Union Address

Democratic women pose in all white before the State of the Union on Feb. 5.

Democratic women are making a powerful statement with their style at the 2019 State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., tonight.

As the women stepped out for the joint session of Congress, 106 of them came out in all-white ensembles — a choice made to reference the suffragette movement. In demonstrations and parades in the early 20th century, suffragettes would wear white dresses in hopes of getting their photos printed in the newspapers.

Tonight, there was sea of women dressed in sleek white ensembles.

Democratic women pose before the State of the Union address in their all-white ensembles on Feb. 5. CREDIT: Alex Brandon/Shutterstock

Among them was Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who broke up her white pantsuit with a black and red necklace. Pelosi wore tan stilettos on her feet.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives to listen to President Donald Trump deliver his State of the Union address. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also stepped out in white, wearing a fitted shirt, flared trousers and a cape. She pulled together her look with brown pumps and a pair of hoop earrings.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., (R) arrives with her guest, Ana Maria Archila, to hear President Donald Trump deliver his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Feb. 5. CREDIT: Carolyn Kaster/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz selected a double-breasted white blazer. The former Democratic National Committee Chair accessorized with a heart-shaped pendant around her neck.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., arrives to the State of the Union. CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/Shutterstock

This is not the first time Democratic Congresswomen have used the State of the Union to make a sartorial statement.

Last year, they all wore black, a decision made to show solidarity with the #MeToo and Time’s Up Movements. Many women also elected to wear red pins reading “Recy” in 2018 in support of Recy Taylor, an Alabama woman who was raped by six white men in the 1940s. Oprah had talked about Taylor’s legacy at the Golden Globes earlier that month.

Democratic members of the House pose for photographs before the 2018 State of the Union address. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In 2017, the women wore white as they did this year.

Want more?

These Are the Policy Items the Industry is Watching in Trump’s State of the Union Speech