Brazilian Model Dies After Collapsing on the Runway at São Paulo Fashion Week

Tales Cotta on the runway at São Paulo Fashion Week.

A Brazilian male model died after collapsing on the runway at São Paulo Fashion Week yesterday, event organizers confirmed.

The catwalker, 26-year-old Tales Cotta, seemed to trip over his shoelaces while walking for Ocksa. Front row attendees initially rushed to help him, with emergency support staff arriving shortly after to provide treatment. Cotta was rushed to the hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

A firefighter helps model Tales Cotta (L) after his collapse during São Paulo Fashion Week. CREDIT: LECO VIANA/Shutterstock

Event organizers issued a statement on Twitter following the tragedy, writing: “We’re sorry for the loss and send our deepest condolences to Tales’ family.” Details surrounding the incident were not provided.

Base Mgt., the agency to which Cotta was signed, took to Instagram to post a tribute to him. His cause of death has not yet been revealed.

“Tales never presented or complained about health problems. He maintained a healthy diet (he was vegetarian), did not use illicit substances and was in full conditions to participate in the runway show,” the English translation of the post reads. “We await the medical report and ask for respect at this time of deep sadness. We are providing support to the family and friends of Tales Cotta, who will be forever in our hearts and memory.”

Cotta had posted an Instagram just hours before his death (he had 20,000 followers on the social platform).

