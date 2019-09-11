Survey: 2 in 5 Americans Would Never Wear Flip-Flops to a Restaurant

When it comes to restaurant attire, two in five Americans think flip-flops are a no-go.

In a survey of 2,000 American consumers conducted by Nordstrom’s Trunk Club, 38% of respondents said they would never wear flip-flops to a restaurant. Sandals were also thought to be a no-no by many, with 34% saying they wouldn’t wear the style out to eat.

While flip-flops are often viewed as “ugly,” they’ve been trending in recent months. The footwear appeared on the runways of high-fashion brands aplenty for spring ’19, among them Tibi, Sonia Rykiel and Etro.

Dree Hemingway in flip-flops at the Sonia Rykiel spring ’19 show at Paris Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The high-heeled flip-flop also made a return this spring, spurred on by celebrity fans like Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski. After going away in the early aughts, the style reemerged in 2019 in new fashion — with slimmer straps and a thinner heel.

Kim Kardashian wearing heeled Yeezy thong sandals in June. CREDIT: Splash News

In addition to being derided as unattractive, flip-flops are impractical for the city dweller. Many pairs lack arch support and cushioning, which can result in painful blisters and slipping and sliding in inclement weather.

Further, the open-toed silhouette can be a host for bacteria aplenty, particularly in a hot and humid climate. An FN editor found that hundreds of thousands of bacteria colonies had formed on the toes of her flip-flops after a daylong experiment wearing the style outside on a summer’s day in New York.

Want more?

5 Summer Style Mistakes Women Make — And How to Avoid Them

These Beachy Flip-Flops Are Actually Good For Your Feet

In Honor of World Emoji Day, This Flip-Flop Icon Could Soon Be Added to Your Text Messages