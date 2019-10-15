Billionaire Fashion Magnate François Pinault to Open $170M Art Museum in Paris

In addition to being a titan of the fashion industry, François Pinault is a major art collector.

Now, the 85-year-old Kering founder is preparing to open a $170 million private museum in Paris to showcase his collection.

The museum, designed by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, is slated to open in June 2020. It will showcase around 5,000 works of contemporary art, from big names such as Jeff Koons, Cindy Sherman and Damien Hearst. The location is the Bourse de Commerce, Paris’ former stock exchange building.

According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Pinault is the 22nd richest man in the world, with a net worth of $35 billion. Most of his fortune comes from his founding of Kering, the luxury group that holds Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and more. Pinault stepped away from day-to-day operations of the conglomerate in 2003 and his son, François-Henri, currently serves as chairman and CEO.

Considered by many to be one of the most important figures in the French art scene, Pinault tried to open a museum in his home country in 2000, but the project never took off the ground. He has two museums in Venice — the Palazzo Grassi and the Punta della Dogana — both of which were also designed by Ando.

The Bourse is centrally situated near two other Parisian art staples: the Centre Pompidou and the Louvre. It will be the second billionaire-funded art space in the city, joining the Fondation Louis Vuitton, which LVMH magnate Bernard Arnault opened in 2014.

