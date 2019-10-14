Chiara Ferragni Bans Disposable Plastic Water Bottles, Takes Steps Toward Sustainability

Chiara Ferragani is making a new push toward sustainability.

The influencer-designer’s eponymous apparel and shoe collection, as well as her website The Blonde Salad, announced a ban on disposable water bottles at their Milan headquarters in a joint statement issued today

The move will divert the use of roughly 3,500 plastic bottles annually between her companies, according to the statement. To replace the disposable bottles, employees at the offices will receive treated water through a partnership with international water filtration company Culligan, joining its Italian branch’s #Plasticfreewater campaign.

“The real revolution starts now, are you ready to follow the greenest trend of the moment?” The Blonde Salad wrote in the statement.

Ferragni’s efforts come amid a wave of sustainable steps taken by the fashion industry. As brands seek to capture environmentally aware millennial and Generation Z consumers, they’re taking steps toward sustainability in stores and office buildings as well as through the supply chain process.

More than 150 brands signed onto the Kering-led Fashion Pact at the G7 Summit last August, pledging the elimination of single-use plastic and the use of renewable energy sources. Kering took its commitment a step further in September, when the luxury conglomerate announced it would go 100% neutral across all its brands and throughout its supply chain.

Eco-consciousness dominated the conversation throughout Fashion Month as well — including in Ferragni’s home base of Milan. In the Italian city, Gucci staged a carbon-neutral runway show, Lewis Hamilton and Tommy Hilfiger showed a range of all-vegan footwear, and high-end resale platform Vestiaire Collective unveiled a pop-up shop in collaboration with the Green Fashion Awards.

