Emily Ratajkowski Protests Alabama Abortion Ban With Provocative Instagram Photo

Model and activist Emily Ratajkowski took to Instagram yesterday to share her thoughts on Alabama’s new bill that effectively bans nearly all abortions in the state by punishing doctors with up to 99 years in prison for performing the procedure.

She posted a nude photo of herself with her hands, arms and a pink flower petal covering her private parts. In the photo’s accompanying caption, she sounded off on how women’s rights are being attacked under restrictive abortion bans that several states, including Texas and Georgia, have been trying to implement. Ratajkowski joins other celebrities who have spoken out against the bill on social media, including Busy Philipps, Rihanna, celebrity stylist Karla Welch, shoe designer Tamara Mellon and Jameela Jamil.

“This week, 25 old white men voted to ban abortion in Alabama even in cases of incest and rape,” she said in the caption. “These men in power are imposing their wills onto the bodies of women in order to uphold the patriarchy and perpetuate the industrial prison complex by preventing women of low economic opportunity the right to choose to not reproduce. The states trying to ban abortion are the states that have the highest proportions of black women living there. This is about class and race and is a direct attack on the fundamental human rights women in the U.S. deserve and are protected by under Roe vs. Wade. Our bodies, our choice.”

She also posted a series of images to her Instagram Stories, including a photo of herself in Washington, D.C., in front of the White House holding a sign that said, “Respect Female Existence or Respect Our Resistance.” That day, she was marching in protest of Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination and was later arrested along with Amy Schumer. Another blank image on her Instagram Stories today had the caption, “Abuse of Power Comes as No Surprise.”

