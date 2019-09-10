Virgil Abloh Is Slowing Down Work & Travel ‘Due to Health Considerations’

Virgil Abloh, Off-White founder, men’s artistic director at Louis Vuitton, and DJ, is taking time off his travel schedule to focus on his health and overall wellbeing.

The 38-year-old designer revealed to Vogue today that under his doctor’s guidance, he is scaling back his fast-paced schedule flying around the world for his duties.

Speaking to FN, a representative for Off-White added that Abloh “is shifting gears to a pace less than his usual constant work and travel, for a few months, due to health considerations.”

Part of the changes will include an innovative accommodation for his previously scheduled appearance at Off-White’s show on Sept. 26 in Paris.

“Virgil is designing the Off-White show in Paris to replace his attendance with a creative new approach that will include crowd participation. He continues to work closely with his teams at Louis Vuitton Men’s and Off-White as well as with brands he collaborates with around the world.”

Abloh maintains his residence in Chicago with his wife, Shannon Sundberg, and their children Lowe and Grey.

With Off-White based in Milan, and Louis Vuitton based in Paris, and ongoing projects with Ikea and Nike, it’s no surprise that the designer has said he logs in 350,000 miles a year across the globe.

With the extra time, Abloh told Vogue that he plans to spend it with family. “I’m excited to drop the kids off at school and be able to be here for those moments.”

In 2017, Abloh’s Air Jordan “The Ten” collaboration won the FNAA Shoe of the Year Award.

