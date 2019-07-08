SJP Talks #MeToo, Recalls A-List Male Star’s ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ on ‘Sex and the City’ Set

Sarah Jessica Parker opened up about the #MeToo movement and her own experiences with unwanted behavior by males in the industry in a new interview with NPR’s Fresh Air.

The actress-turned-shoe designer, who starred on HBO’s “Sex and the City” from 1998 to 2004, revealed that she’s had “countless experiences of men behaving poorly, inappropriately” onset — including the hit series.

A 2002 promotional still from “Sex and the City,” with a bejeweled mule moment. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Parker divulged that one incident with a “very big, big movie star” almost made her storm off the set. “I did go to my agent because I felt I was no longer able to convey how uncomfortable this was making me, how inappropriate it was and… within hours everything had changed.”

The 54-year-old “Divorce” actress continued, sharing that her agent told the unnamed A-list actor that if the inappropriate behavior continued, SJP would be leaving the city where they were shooting and would not return.

“Sex and the City’s” Carrie Bradshaw in 1998, wearing a pair of sneakers, a rare footwear option for the heel-obsessed character. CREDIT: RexShutterstock

“I think no matter how evolved or how modern I thought I was, I didn’t feel entirely in a position — no matter what my role was onset — I didn’t feel as powerful as the man who was behaving inappropriately,” she explained, “which just strikes me as just stunning to say out loud, because there were plenty of occasions where it was happening and I was in a different position and I was as powerful.”

