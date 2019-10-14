DJ Zedd Gets Banned in China for Liking a ‘South Park’ Tweet

Columbia-backed DJ and EDM star announced on Twitter on Thursday that he was banned from China — and liking a “South Park” tweet is to blame.

“I just got permanently banned from China because I liked a @SouthPark tweet,” the musician wrote on the social media platform. The tweet was celebrating the show’s 300th episode.

Although what exactly the ban of Zedd means is vague, the artist’s publicist confirmed to CNBC that news of a ban is “true.”

🎉 It's our 300th episode tonight! Which is your favorite episode and why? #southpark300 pic.twitter.com/OH25s1qAFr — South Park (@SouthPark) October 9, 2019

The acclaimed Comedy Central TV show targeted China’s media censorship in a recent episode, dubbed “Band in China.” Reports state China responded by removing “South Park” from its internet and some social media platforms.

Following China’s response, “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone released a scathing, sarcastic statement via social media. “Like the NBA, we welcome Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts. We too love money more than freedom and democracy. Xi doesn’t look just like Winnie the Pooh at all,” the statement read. “Tune into our 300th episode this Wednesday at 10! Long live the Great Communist Party of China! May this autumn’s sorghum harvest be bountiful! We good now China?”

Emailed requests for comment on the ban from Zedd’s representatives and Columbia were not returned by time of publication.

Although much of his time is spent on stage and in the recording studio, Zedd has strong ties to the footwear industry. Aside from being an admitted sneakerhead, the DJ is aligned with outdoor brand Columbia, signing a deal with the company in late June.

The brand tapped Zedd to help promote its Sh/ft footwear range, an outdoor collection that’s built with a more fashionable feel.

“He stays very balanced connecting with nature and it inspires him; he uses it for contemplation and to center him,” Columbia VP of footwear Peter Ruppe told FN in August. “That connection was a natural bridge for the partnership.”

Zedd, wearing a Columbia x Atmos boot collab, shot exclusively for FN. CREDIT: Derek Wood

Want more?

Music Industry Exec Gabriela Schwartz Explains Why She Traded Heels for Sneakers