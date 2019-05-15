Rapper Vic Mensa Reinvents the Classic American Boot in a New Collab

Rapper Vic Mensa is joining the list of music artists who are finding a voice in the footwear community.

Today, Mensa and Wolverine are launching the Wolverine x Vic Mensa 1000 Mile Combat collection, a series of men’s styles co-designed by the 135-year-old Michigan-based shoe company and the Chicago-born rapper.

According to Wolverine, Mensa’s goal was to reinvent the classic combat boot, a rock star favorite, while remaining true to Wolverine’s Americana heritage.

The series of three sneaker-inspired styles — a low, mid and high version — are all handcrafted in Wolverine’s home base. The 1000 Mile Collection is based on patterns first introduced by Wolverine in 1914, designed as a durable work boots.

The collection puts the focus on materials selected by Mensa and features leathers that include Ink Black Out, an ultra-soft leather produced by Horween in Mensa’s hometown of Chicago; Burnout, a worn-in brown leather from the Charles F Stead & Co. Ltd. tannery in Leeds, England, that mirrors the vintage motorcycle jackets Mensa customizes by hand, and Anthracite, another Stead leather in matte black with streaks of metallic.

Wolverine x Vic Mensa 1000 Mile Combat Collection in anthracite leather. CREDIT: Daniel Van Duinen

Mensa has worked with a diverse range of music artists including Kanye West, Skrillex, Tom Morello and Travis Barker. His most recent release was “Hooligans,” and he is set to debut new music through 93PUNKS, a fashion brand he launched.

Wolverine x Vic Mensa Combat Collection in Burnout leather. CREDIT: Daniel Van Duinen

But, Mensa has more on his mind these days than strictly selling shoes. His charity SaveMoneySaveLife, dedicated to providing essential resources to those who need it most in Chicago’s underserved neighborhoods, will receive a portion of the proceeds for every pair sold.

