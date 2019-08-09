Ugg Goes to Extremes With an Avante-Garde Spin on Heels, Boots & More in New Collaboration

Ugg and its latest collaborative partner, fashion label Eckhaus Latta, have revealed their global fall 2019 campaign prior to the launch of a joint collection set to go on sale Sept. 3.

The Eckhaus Latta’s design team has put their avant-garde spin on the collection that features statement-making clogs and mules, while keeping Ugg’s signature shearling touches.

Ugg x Eckhaus Latta for fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy

The campaign, shot at Mono Lake in Calif., highlights the beauty and history of the area’s landscape. The campaign was photographed by Zoe Ghertner and Avena Gallagher.

“We love the fact that Ugg products embody an easygoing lifestyle and have crossed from being a more casual product to being iconic in a fashion sense,” according to Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta, designers of Eckhaus Latta.

Ugg x Eckhaus Latta for fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy

Added Andrea O’Donnell, president, lifestyle, Deckers Brands, “We are so thrilled to have worked with Eckhaus Latta to create such a beautiful collection. The footwear and outerwear pieces are not only sophisticated, cleve and seen through the designers’ lens, but they boldly exude Ugg.”

Ugg x Eckhaus Latta for fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy

The collection made its debut at fall fashion week as the exclusive footwear on the Eckhaus Latta’s runway show. The capsule collection is comprised of five styles, three women’s and two unisex, in addition to four outerwear pieces.

The Court Mule features a slim wood heel; Court Mule Open Toe is wrapped in sheepskin, and the Court Not Clog, a pump. In addition, Eckhaus Latta put its spin on the Classic Short boot with the Block Boot with whipstitching, and the Block Slide, a slipper-inspired style with square toe.

Ugg + Eckhaus Latta campaign for fall ’19 . CREDIT: Ugg

Rounding out the collection are four outerwear pieces, the Ugg + Echkaus Latta Overcoat and Shawl Coat, featuring Toscana sheepskin, and the Latta Jacket and Shaw Vest, made from curly sheepskin.

The collection retails from $295-$5,995 and will be available online, and at select retailers worldwide including Nordstrom and SSense. The a sneak peek of the campaign can be seen Ugg.com.

Ugg x Eckhaus Latta for fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy

Ugg x Eckhaus Latta for fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy

Ugg x Eckhaus Latta for fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy

Ugg x Eckhaus Latta for fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy

Ugg x Eckhaus Latta for fall ’19. CREDIT: Courtesy

