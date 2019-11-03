Princess Leia, Yoda, Luke Skywalker & More ‘Star Wars’ Characters Come to Life in Shoes From Toms

Calling all “Star Wars” fans. Think you can fill Luke Skywalker’s shoes?

Today, Toms is giving fans the opportunity to see if they’re a fit with the release of a second limited-edition “Star Wars” collection of styles for adults and kids.

Included in the offering is a Luke Skywalker high-top sneaker, water-resistant Princess Leia high-top sneaker, Darth Vader and stormtrooper low-top sneakers in extended sizes for men and women, and a leather Alpargatas style featuring custom Chewbacca and Darth Vader embossing. For young fans of the franchise, there’s Yoda, Princess Leia and R2-D2 slip-on styles.

Star Wars x Toms Alpargatas style. CREDIT: Toms

Inside the shoes, footbeds highlight scenes from the films, woven character sketches, custom embossing and subtle design nods to each character.

Related Charity Works: Bobs from Skechers & Doug the Pug Give Back to Shelter Animals + More News These Adidas x 'Star Wars' Sneakers Are Inspired by Lightsabers The Best Vegan Shoes for Men

When designing the collection, Nate Photavath, senior footwear designer for Toms said, “For the second capsule, we wanted to focus on the classic core characters. We took a subtle approach on the designs and narrowed in on some of the special nuances for each character. We drew inspiration from each character’s uniforms, armor, and individual distinct features.” Adding, “We dove deep down into textures, materials, and colors to really bring each character’s uniqueness to life as it gives great complements to what Toms is known for in its footwear collections, its unique materials. We left no stone unturned as we implemented Easter egg details from lace aglets, translucent outsoles, to handwritten signatures into the product. I wanted to make each shoe feel as if it was a special collectors piece you would want to display on a shelf or put on your feet and wear to special events.”

The collection is available at Toms stores and Toms.com. Prices range from $45 to $140.

Toms is not alone in paying homage to the legendary film franchise. Earlier this year, Adidas unveiled a series of basketball styles featuring the “Star Wars” logo. And prior to that, Ugg, Irregular Choice and Skechers have put their own stamp on collections.

May the force be with you.

Want more?

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Toms and 140-Plus Company Leaders Call for Tougher Gun Laws

Toms & ‘Star Wars’ Collaborate on a New Shoe Collection That’s Out of This World

These Adidas x Star Wars’ Sneakers Are Inspired by Lightsabers