Exclusive: Tami Roman Teams Up With Jessica Rich for a Shoe Line ‘With Sex Appeal’

Tami Roman knows how to pick ’em.

The “Fall Girls” actress and force behind the wildly popular Instagram handle @thebonnetchronicles has teamed up with clothing and shoe designer Jessica Rich to create a spring ’19 footwear collection.

Roman — who previously owned a consignment-clothing boutique in Los Angeles — has more than 1,000 pairs of shoes in her personal closet. So when she was mulling her next business venture, making a foray into footwear only made sense.

L-R: Designer Jessica Rich and actress Tami Roman. CREDIT: Courtesy

“When I thought about a business I could get into, I wanted to pick things that are organic and authentic to me,” the “Basketball Wives” star said. “I don’t do things because someone else is winning in that lane. I do things I’m passionate about — and in the event it doesn’t take off, I can say, ‘But I still love it!’”

And when Roman had to choose her shoe partner, that process, too, was a no-brainer.

“Jessica and I have known each other in passing because I’m an avid supporter of her brand,” said Roman, whose collaboration with Rich will include a range of comfortable fashion footwear styles “with sex appeal.” “I said, ‘If I were to design a shoe, it would be with Christian Louboutin, [Virgil Abloh] or Jessica Rich — and I don’t know the other two, so I picked her.”

The duo’s collection consists of summery styles with a heavy emphasis on strappy, heeled sandals and fitted booties that will retail for $179 to $249. The line will feature leather materials, exotic prints and clear elements. But fans who are anxious to feast their eyes on the new looks will have to wait a few weeks for the big reveal.

“I am very excited to work with Tami. She has been so inspiring to many women and someone the world needs more of,” Rich said of the partnership. “She is hard-working, driven, straight to the point — with a boss attitude — and never gives up. This collab was very necessary as she’s been such a great supporter to my company.”

Roman said she worked closely with Rich, whose looks have been spotted on stars like Jennifer Lopez, Demi Lovato and Lala Anthony.

“I’m involved in every aspect of my shoe collection — I’m anal that way,” Roman said. “I can’t sketch, but I told her what I wanted and she sketched it out. In the beginning, I focused solely on how I could make the ankle stand out, make it sexier and dress it up. Then we went into the height of the shoe — [we made] sure it has the right elevation from the ground up, for comfort as well as sexiness.”

Tami Roman x Jessica Rich will be available on jessicarich.com in March.

Want More?

Post Malone and Crocs to Collaborate on a Second Limited-Edition Clog

How the Reebok by Pyer Moss Collaboration Is Building Cultural Awareness

Valentino and Birkenstock Unveil the Ultimate Shoe Collaboration at Paris Fashion Week