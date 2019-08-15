How DSW and Body-Positive Activist Hunter McGrady Are Celebrating Inclusivity on the Runway

“This is exactly what I’ve always dreamt of runways to be like,” said model Hunter McGrady.

The body-positive activist, who has more than 540,000 followers on Instagram, was referring to her latest gig as the host of Runway Redone. The initiative is a partnership between DSW and online platform Create & Cultivate.

It invites women of all backgrounds to walk the runway ahead of New York fashion week to celebrate inclusivity, individuality and self-expression. Participants, who will be chosen through a digital casting call, will showcase DSW’s fall ’19 collection of boots during a show and will be also featured in the company’s fall marketing campaign.

“I hope other companies can see this and use it as an example to continue this conversation forward. It’s so needed,” said McGrady. “It takes one big brand to take the step and propel the narrative forward.”

As one of the curviest models to appear in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, McGrady has garnered attention for her advocacy around mental health and size inclusivity. “I’ve always wanted women to feel heard,” she said, noting the importance of holding brands accountable for their actions.

“I’m selective with who I partner with because I truly want to work with companies who practice what they preach. Inclusivity can be such a hot button topic but it’s so much more than that. Let’s see the example. Let’s see how you’re going to put this into play,” McGrady said.

She added, “I want to see everybody because why shouldn’t we. Inviting other women in — that’s what my platform has been about. We are equal, we are all wonderful together and we are worthy of being seen.”

The show will take place on Sept. 4.

