Ugg’s Rebellious Reputation Gets a Spin in a New Collab With Heron Preston

By Barbara Schneider-Levy
The Heron Preston x Ugg Tasman slipper.

Ugg and Heron Preston have collaborated on a limited-edition collection debuting today.

The dual-gender collection is comprised of two classic Ugg styles — Classic Mini and Tasman, both reimagined with Preston’s novel take on color and Ugg’s waterproof technology. Styles feature Preston’s signature fluorescent yellow pull-tabs and orange colorway, with translucent rubber outsoles and a contrast of ballistic mesh canvas and soft suede.

The Tasman HP takes the heritage slipper and designs it in a lightweight, durable fabric and sheepskin footbed. The Classic Mini Urban Tech HP pays homage to the brand’s Classic boot’s wearability and waterproof technology.

The story of the collaboration is told through a content shoot celebrating Ugg’s rebellious reputation via a current generation of lost boys. Shot at a secluded Fall Hills, N.J., estate by photographer Alexandre Hertoghe, the concept behind the shoot is a triptych, representing the before, the during, and after a celebration of freedom and friendship.

Heron Preston x Ugg campaign photographed by Alexandre Hertoghe.

With Levi Luis Garcia serving as creative director, models are shown as a ragtag entourage wearing styles from the collaboration as well as Preston’s own ready-to-wear collection in three different environments.

The partnership between Preston and Ugg began at Coachella Music Festival in April 2018. Preston put his take on the Classic II Mini boots for a limited run of 75 pairs, which were given to close friends at the Republic Records event in Palm Springs, Calif.

The collection is available at Ugg.com, Ugg stores, and HeronPreston.com. The Mini Urban Tech HP in black and dune retails for $450, and the Tasman HP in black and orange, retails for $400.

The Heron Preston x Ugg Tasman slipper.
The Heron Preston x Ugg Tasman slipper.
The Heron Preston x Ugg Urban Tech.
The Heron Preston x Ugg Urban Tech.
The Heron Preston x Ugg Urban Tech.
The Heron Preston x Ugg Urban Tech.

