This New Crocs Collaboration Has Glow-in-the-Dark Styles That Come With Surprises

Crocs is lighting things up. The company is continuing its annual Croctober celebration by partnering with L.A.-based streetwear brand Pizzaslime for a limited-edition glow-in-the-dark version of the Classic Clog for Croc Day on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Croc Day was adopted by fans of the brand to celebrate all things Crocs with the shared hashtag #CrocDay.

The clogs will be fully-loaded with a curated assortment of assortment of glow-in-the-dark #CROC DAY IS LIT Jibbitz charms. Each pair of #CrocDay shoes is available as a mystery order that will include a UV light for an added element of surprise.

To snag a pair of this limited-edition style, consumers worldwide can visit Crocs.com on Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 10:23 a.m. in local times around the world to purchase a pair of the limited-edition styles for $59.99 while supplies last.

The brand has also developed a fan base of celebrities, including actress Zooey Deschanel, who has come on board as a brand ambassador for the company’s “Come As You Are” campaign.

According to Deschanel, she encourages people to be themselves and wear their own style. Deschanel is a fan of flats and lower-heel shoes, even revealing she will no longer wear high heels.

