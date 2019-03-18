The Collabs: Greats Brand Marks Return of Showtime’s ‘Billions’ + More Releases

March 19, 2019: The “Billions” corporate drama is back for its fourth season on Showtime, and Greats is celebrating with a second collab collection for the show. The latest release includes two versions of Greats’ Court sneaker, in green (the color of money) and black (the color of main character Bobby “Axe” Axelrod’s soul). Made in Italy from premium suede and leather, each pair is finished with gold aglets and comes with a black light to reveal a secret message on the insole. They’re priced at $199 and go on sale in limited quantities at 12 p.m. ET on March 20 on the Greats website.

The Greats x Billions collab sneakers feature a hidden message inside. CREDIT: Courtesy of Greats

March 14, 2019: joined forces with The Aspinall Foundation to raise awareness around endangered animals. The outdoor brand and the conservation organization collaborated on four limited-edition kids’ shoes inspired by some of the world’s most critically endangered species. Made from foam using harvested algae, the Ultra Bloom amphibious shoe ($60) pays tribute to the dolphin and the shark. And the Mini Primus sneaker hybrid ($70) — a fully vegan style constructed from recycled PET and mesh — is inspired by the Siberian tiger and the East African black rhinoceros. Vivobarefoot will donate 5 percent of purchases to help fund Aspinall’s fight to save animals. The shoes are on sale now on at Vivobarefoot.com.

Vivobarefoot Mini Primus Kids x Aspinall CREDIT: Courtesy of Vivobarefoot

March 11, 2019: Jun Takahashi’s latest collaborative collection with his Undercover label and Converse will make wearers want to say, “Warriors, come out to play.” Find out more.

March 11, 2019: Camper is taking sneakers into high gear with a new collaboration with Michelin. The Spain-based shoe brand tapped the tire-maker’s technical expertise to create the Rolling Michelin Pilot Sport sneaker, which boasts a sole with intense grip to handle wet and dry surfaces. Produced in a limited run with only 500 pairs, the slip-on sneaker comes in Michelin’s signature colors and is available for $220 at Camper.com and select retailers in major European cities.

Camper’s Rolling Michelin Pilot Sport sneaker CREDIT: Courtesy of brands

March 6, 2019: “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi and her onstage persona Erika Jayne are taking on another title — shoe designer — with a collaboration with Shoe Dazzle. Find out more.

March 6, 2019: Bergdorf Goodman unveiled a special collaboration for International Women’s Day, partnering with visual artist Leah Tinari to create a new logo for the department store: Bergdorf GoodWoman. The logo has been applied to a set of limited-edition T-shirts, Staud handbags and four sneakers by Greats, which Tinari also hand-painted with empowering designs. “The work for this collaboration as a little love note to NYC and all the gutsy, remarkable women that are holding shit down in this city, making smart, beautiful, creative empowering moves that are inspiring the country and the world,” Tinari said in a statement. The Greats sneakers are priced at $600.

Leah Tinari’s hand-painted Greats Royale sneaker for Bergdorf Goodman. CREDIT: Courtesy of Greats

March 6, 2019: Sea Star Beachwear collaborated with Kenya-based conservation group Ocean Sole to draw attention to flip-flop pollution. Ocean Sole is known for repurposing — or upcycling — flip-flops that wash up on Africa’s shores to create unique sculptures. For this project, it crafted a special sole for Sea Star’s Beachcomber neoprene espadrille, priced at $96 for women and $68 for kids, with all proceeds going toward Ocean Sole. The shoes are available now on the Sea Star website.