The Collabs: Chloe Gosselin Teams Up With Vogue Fashion Fund Competitor

April 2, 2019: Shoe designer Chloe Gosselin has united with onetime competitor Morgan Lane on a beach-ready collaboration. Their collection of swimwear and sandals debuted today on the brands’ website, priced from $128 to $625. It includes six bathing suits and a flat version of Gosselin’s Delphinium sandals with ruched straps — all featuring a green and white floral print. Gosselin and Morgan Lane designer Morgan Curtis were both nominees for the 2016 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. While they lost the grand prize to Brock Collection, the women were rewarded with a close friendship forged during the program.

Floral sandal from the Morgan Lane x Chloe Gosselin collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of brands

Want More?

The Collabs: March 2019

The Internet Is Going Crazy Over Supreme x The North Face’s New Collaboration

Supreme’s Rumored Nike Air Max Collab Is Glammed Up With Swarovski Crystals