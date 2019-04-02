Sign up for our newsletter today!

The Collabs: Chloe Gosselin Teams Up With Vogue Fashion Fund Competitor

By FN Staff
FN Staff

FN Staff

More Stories By FN

View All
Chloe Gosselin, red carpet, fnaas, footwear news achievement awards
Chloe Gosselin
CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

April 2, 2019: Shoe designer Chloe Gosselin has united with onetime competitor Morgan Lane on a beach-ready collaboration. Their collection of swimwear and sandals debuted today on the brands’ website, priced from $128 to $625. It includes six bathing suits and a flat version of Gosselin’s Delphinium sandals with ruched straps — all featuring a green and white floral print. Gosselin and Morgan Lane designer Morgan Curtis were both nominees for the 2016 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. While they lost the grand prize to Brock Collection, the women were rewarded with a close friendship forged during the program.

Related

Teva Celebrates the Grand Canyon's 100-Year Birthday With Sandals Inspired by Its Landscape

Ugg Parent Crushes Q2 Profit Forecasts

Will the Fashion Sneaker Prevail in 2019?

Morgan Lane Chloe Gosselin
Floral sandal from the Morgan Lane x Chloe Gosselin collaboration.
CREDIT: Courtesy of brands

Want More?

The Collabs: March 2019

The Internet Is Going Crazy Over Supreme x The North Face’s New Collaboration

Supreme’s Rumored Nike Air Max Collab Is Glammed Up With Swarovski Crystals

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad