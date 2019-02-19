Karl Lagerfeld’s Best Shoe Collabs Through the Years

Karl Lagerfeld, one of the most influential — and recognizable — faces in fashion, died today at the age of 85. The designer, at the helm of Chanel, Fendi and his eponymous label, left behind a legacy of true creativity.

While Lagerfeld had used his talents as creative director of Fendi since 1965 and Chanel since 1983, he had also lent his hand to other companies for special collaborations through the years.

He teamed up with big brands such as H&M, Macy’s and Coca-Cola, for instance, which allowed him to connect with audiences beyond the luxury space. He also focused many of his collaborations on footwear, which helped earn him further fame with a mainstream audience.

Puma

In October 2018, Karl Lagerfeld’s namesake fashion house teamed up with Puma for the first time on a capsule collection for both men and women. The complete 13-piece line featured two unisex suede sneakers inspired by Lagerfeld’s signature look: his tuxedo jacket, high white collar, tie and sunglasses.

Karl Lagerfeld x Puma sneakers featuring a removable sunglasses design. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The sneakers were detailed with graphics and a removable sunglasses.

Alongside the shoes included contemporary streetwear items such as a tuxedo-inspired track jacket for women and slim-fit hoodie for men. Each gender carried matching sweatpants and logo tee options, as well.

A second part of this collaboration will be available this year, according to Puma’s global director of brand and marketing, Adam Petrick.

Melissa

Karl Lagerfeld and the Brazilian shoe label first partnered in 2013 for a four-season Melissa + Karl Lagerfeld collection. The capsules have ranged in terms of design, featuring zipper flats, peep-toe brogues, Mary Janes, chunky high-heel booties as well as a black-tie jelly glove flat, which was also inspired by his appearance.

Melissa x Karl Lagerfeld’s curvy Mary Jane, inspired by the Brazilian flag. CREDIT: Courtesy image

In March 2013, Lagerfeld was also seen on the cover of Melissa’s in-house magazine posing alongside model and muse Cara Delevingne. She sported styles from his first capsule collection with the shoe brand. He also personally photographed a 16-page fashion feature inside that same issue.

Vans

In September 2017, Lagerfeld and Vans launched a 12-piece footwear and apparel capsule collection. The line was solely created in black and white, offering six interpretations of Vans Classic sneaker styles, which included the debut of the Sk8-Hi and Old Skool Laceless Platform. The offering further included a solid black leather Classic Slip-On finished with K-quilted details, and the label’s signature checkered pattern slip-on silhouette, which was remastered with a pattern of Lagerfeld’s face profile.

Fashion maven Karl Lagerfeld lent his signature flair to Vans for a six-shoe collection, which included this printed Slip-On style. CREDIT: Courtesy image

