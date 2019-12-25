Zendaya, Travis Scott & Luke Combs Top Buzziest Celebrity Partnerships of the Year List

A look at the brands and stars who teamed up this year as well as those who created one-of-a-kind product.

Luke Combs x Crocs

Crocs went country with a special edition of its signature Classic Clog made in collaboration with singer-songwriter Luke Combs. It sold out in minutes. Last month, Combs and Crocs teamed up again for a hunting-themed style.

Crocs special-edition clogs by Luke Combs. CREDIT: Shawn Jin

FN’s Collaborator of the Year made headlines for his partnership with Zendaya, teaming on ’70s-inspired collections for spring and fall. Both see-now, buy-now fashion shows in Paris and at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, N.Y., respectively, were lauded for its inclusivity. Hilfiger also worked with race-car driver Lewis Hamilton.

The supermodel launched her full athleisure Reebok x Gigi collection in February. And in October, Hadid debuted her second collection with the brand, featuring ’90s-inspired pieces that played off her love of the outdoors. The line also included a new DMX 2k Zip sneaker.

Delevingne brought in Balmain for the first collection she designed for Puma. Working in collaboration with creative director Olivier Rousteing, the duo — with the help of the brand — launched a boxing-themed line of footwear, apparel and accessories.

A look from the Puma x Balmain collection created by Cara Delevingne CREDIT: Balmain

Travis Scott x Nike

The rap star had fans on their toes throughout 2019 with several limited-edition sneaker drops, reworking classics including the Air Jordan 1 High and Low, the Air Force 1 Low and the Air Jordan 6. The collaborations featured nods to Texas and his Cactus Jack record label.

Lindsey Vonn x Project Rock

Following her retirement, skier Lindsey Vonn was named global ambassador of Under Armour and Dwayne Johnson’s Project Rock brand in March. She has since worn the product made for athletes, including Project Rock’s first-ever women’s training shoe.

Tyra Banks x Nine West

The model joined the Authentic Brands Group- owned label as its global ambassador in September. As part of her new role, Banks participated in brand activations, which will continue through 2020.

Ariana Grande x Givenchy

In May, Givenchy announced that the pop singer would be its new face with a video of Grande hitting a high note and adding the hashtag #Arivenchy.

Beyoncé x Adidas

The athletic brand announced in April that the superstar has joined the Adidas family. According to the Three Stripes, the partnership is multilayered and will include new signature footwear and apparel, as well as a relaunch of her Ivy Park brand.

Jennifer Lopez x Coach

The actress and singer was named the global face of Coach in November. Beginning with the spring ’20 season, Lopez will star in campaigns for leather goods, ready-to-wear and footwear.

Jennifer Lopez is the new face of Coach. CREDIT: Courtesy of Benjamin Rosser/BFA