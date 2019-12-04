Serta + DJ Clark Kent Debut Sneakers That Are Like Mattresses for Your Feet

There’s likely no stranger bedfellows than mattress brand Serta and DJ Clark Kent.

Serta and the hip-hop artist musician, producer and designer, have teamed up for the release of the iC1 — a limited-edition sneaker featuring Serta’s iComfort UltraCold System technology, a carbon fiber-infused memory foam and high-performance MaxCold fabric, designed to help pull the heat away from the feet for a cool, comfortable feeling. The sneaker, Serta’s first-ever foray into the footwear world, is handmade for Serta by DJ Clark Kent and Garrixon Studios. Each sneaker is numbered and includes a mattress tag with special collection details.

“When I was approached by Serta, I was humbled and honored but also very intrigued,” said DJ Clark Kent. “It’s not often a mattress company wants to create a shoe, but I was up for the challenge. When creating the shoe, I used all premium materials including croc, lizard and ostrich embossed leather mixed with the Serta mattress tops and cooling foam. Before this project, I had never thought to put mattress material in a shoe, but it makes sense to bring the comfort and cooling of the iComfort mattress to the sneaker community.”

According to Onney Crawley, VP of marketing for Serta, “The iComfort line was created based on in-depth consumer research that found staying cool is the most important feature when it comes to purchasing a mattress. We are excited to bring consumers our iComfort technology in a new and unique way through this limited-edition sneaker designed by DJ Clark Kent. The iC1 is the first wearable mattress for your feet.”

Retailing for $99, the unisex sneaker is available for pre-order today at UrbanNecessities.com and at Urban Necessities retail locations in New York and Las Vegas starting on Dec. 10.

