Paris Hilton Sparkles From Head to Toe and Sister Nicky Pops in Hot Pink on the FNAA Red Carpet

Paris and Nicky Hilton were a stylish sister act tonight in New York at the 2019 Footwear News Achievement Awards — affectionately referred to as the Oscars of shoes. The duo attended the show to present Amina Muaddi with the award for Designer of the Year.

Paris shined in a glittering midi-length long sleeve dress with glittering jewelry. The sparkles continued down to her feet, where she had on a set of pointy gold pumps.

Paris Hilton CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Paris’ sister Nicky popped in a pink satin dress with a high neck and a ruched skirt. Her shoe of choice was a set of black and white python pumps with hot pink accents. Snakeskin footwear is one of this season’s biggest trends, as well as pink, and both styles are fun ways to add a touch of personality to an ensemble.

Nicky Hilton at the 2019 FNAAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Nicky Hilton’s heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Nicky knows a thing or two about footwear since she released a capsule collection with comfort brand French Sole New York last February.

“I am obsessed with flats; when anyone asks me what’s my go-to look, it’s skinny jeans, ballet flats and a blazer in rotation,” explained Nicky. “I’ve been wearing French Sole since I was in high school where, at my private school, the only way we could express ourselves was our shoes. That’s when I stumbled upon French Sole on Lexington Avenue and the rest was history.”

“I love Nicky’s French Sole Shoes,” added Paris. “Every time a new collection comes out I get a whole box with new shoes.” Paris herself has a namesake footwear line that’s been thriving for over a decade now.

(L-R): Paris Hilton, Nicky Hilton, Adriana Lima and Christie Brinkley at the 2019 FNAAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Also in attendance at the FNAAs were Billy Porter, who honored Jimmy Choo’s Sandra Choi with the Hall of Fame award. Some of the other presenters included Adriana Lima for Puma (Brand of the Year), Tove Lo for Doc Martens (Shoe of the Year) and more.

The 33rd annual FNAA ceremony is sponsored by Klarna, Geox, The Style Room Powered by Zappos, FDRA, Micam Milano and Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky.

