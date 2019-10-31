Heidi Klum’s Craziest Costumes From Her Annual Halloween Parties

Heidi Klum is known for a a lot of things — her modeling days, “Project Runway,” “America’s Got Talent” — the list goes on and on. But fans of the supermodel also know she’s a major lover of all things Halloween.

Klum will host her her annual Halloween party tonight — and fans are already beginning to speculate as to what her costume might be. Over almost two decades of parties, the A-lister has become known for coming up with over-the-top Halloween costumes. She has also welcomed a slew of celebrity guests, including Gigi Hadid, Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen.

Heidi Klum (third from left) at her 2016 Halloween bash, dressed as a clone of herself. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For 206, the model opted for a group costume, dressing up as clones of herself alongside five other women.

In the past, she’s stepped out as a robot, an old woman and a gorilla — and in 2001, she appeared as Lady Godiva, arriving to her party in a long, platinum wig and white dress while riding a horse.

Heidi Klum shows up to her 2001 Halloween party on a horse. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The location of the event has changed over the years, with Klum hosting in both Los Angeles and New York, but she has continuously held the party each year — always on the actual date other than in 2012, when she pushed back festivities for Hurricane Sandy.

Last year, Klum enlisted husband Tom Kaulitz to dress up alongside her. Their wild couple’s costume? A very realistic take on the “Shrek” franchise’s romantic leads, Shrek and Fiona.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz dressed as Shrek and Princess Fiona. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As for what’s to come this year, fans will have to just wait and see. Chances are, it’s going to be a statement maker.

Click through the gallery to see all of the supermodel’s looks from Halloweens past.

