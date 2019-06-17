In Memoriam: Gloria Vanderbilt’s Style Through the Decades

Gloria Vanderbilt, who died in her home in New York this morning at 95 years old, may have been the original influencer.

The heiress of a railroad and steamship fortune, she inherited a reported $2.5 million in 1925, which is the equivalent of nearly $36 million today. Still, Vanderbilt made her own mark in the fashion world. In addition to creating a ready-to-wear collection, she built a $100-million fashion empire by putting her surname on designer jeans and eventually shoes. By 1979, her line was making a reported $150 million, according to Los Angeles Times.

Her tumultuous family life frequently made headlines — from her socialite mother. who abandoned little Gloria to travel the globe after her father died, to the heated celebrity love affairs (including with Frank Sinatra) and then the tragic death of her son, Carter Vanderbilt Cooper — as did her unique style.

Wyatt Cooper and Gloria Vanderbilt, in an original design of her own. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Vanderbilt tapped into the jean industry in the mid-1970s, a time when denim was mostly cut for men. Stitching her famous last name on the rear pockets denim trousers, Vanderbilt became a sensation in the fashion industry.

She is widely recognized as one of the first to capitalize on a high-society family name by stamping it on clothing and eventually expanded to scarves and shoes.

Gloria Vanderbilt fall 1976 ready-to-wear runway. CREDIT: Fairchild Archive/Shutterstock

Notably, one retailer of her shoes was Nine West, which filed for bankruptcy last year. However, you can still purchase the late socialite’s brand on Kohl’s and DSW.

According to the New York Times, the heiress hasn’t been a part of the Gloria Vanderbilt Apparel Corporation since it was sold to the Jones Apparel Group in for $100 million in 2002.

Ralph Lauren and Gloria Vanderbilt at the “The World of Gloria Vanderbilt” Book Party, New York. CREDIT: Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock

In her lifetime, Vanderbilt became a fixture in the New York fashion scene. Her creative spirit and fascinating life prompted her to pen several books of her own, including a book with her son, CNN correspondent, Anderson Cooper.

The two were also profiled in a 2016 HBO documentary that chronicled Vanderbilt’s life, “Nothing Left Unsaid.”

Anderson Cooper and Gloria Vanderbilt attend the premiere of “Nothing Left Unsaid” at the Time Warner Center, in New York. CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

But even at 95, Vanderbilt’s curiosity for life and pursuit to create never seemed to wane. The socialite even had an active Instagram account documenting yet another successful creative endeavor she embarked on during her lifetime: her art.

Earlier this month, she was diagnosed with an advanced stage stomach cancer.

Click through the gallery to see more of her iconic looks through the decades.

