Two Ten Chooses Cliff Sifford to Chair Annual Gala at the Intrepid

Shoe Carnival CEO Cliff Sifford is taking the reins as the 2019 event chair for ’s annual gala.

This year’s dinner will be held at the Intrepid Sea Air & Space Museum in New York on Dec. 4. “We know Shoe Carnival’s passion for the footwear community — and for Two Ten — will make a memorable 80th anniversary gala we’ll be talking about for many years,” said David DiPasquale, the interim president of Two Ten. (DiPasquale stepped in after Neal Newman’s departure earlier this month.)

Last year’s dinner raised a record $3.7 million for shoe families in crisis. The event, which was held at the American Museum of Natural History, brought together 800 people from across the industry and was co-chaired by Sam, Libby and Jesse Edelman.

For his part, Sifford said he and his team are proud to helm this year’s gala. “It is an honor to work with the Two Ten team during a milestone year, and we look forward to creating an anniversary gala to truly remember. This year’s venue will help drive a memorable experience,” he said.

Guests will gather in the Intrepid’s three hangars for cocktails, dinner and an awards program. The event will include a performance from Questlove, the Grammy-Award winning bandleader on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Two Ten’s gala season will officially kick off Aug. 7 with a cocktail party for its biggest supporters in New York. The event will be hosted by consulting firm RSM International, Ltd., and held in their midtown New York offices.