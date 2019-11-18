Kanye West, Diane Von Fürstenberg and More: The Most Memorable Quotes From the FNAAs

Kanye West accepting the Shoe of the Year award at the 2015 FNAAs.

Let the countdown begin. The 2019 FN Achievement Awards will take place on Dec. 3 at the IAC Building in New York. Also known as the “Oscars of Shoes,” the annual event honors the designers, executives and stars who have made their mark on the footwear industry.

This year’s recipients include a wide range of legends and trailblazers including Steve Madden, who will be inducted into FN’s Hall of Fame, Tommy Hilfiger (Collaborator of the Year), Kerby Jean-Raymond (Person of the Year) and Amina Muaddi (Designer of the Year).

But it isn’t just the red carpet style and sheer star power that make the FNAAs a night to remember. The honorees and their guest presenters often leave the audience with inspiring quotes and the occasional footwear pun or two.

Here, we take a look back at some of the most memorable quotes from past FNAAs.

Kanye West, 2015 Shoe Of the Year Award winner for the Adidas Yeezy Boost:

“I remember always going back to the fashion shows, not because I wanted to be seen in some really expensive rapper jacket that I’d just bought. It was because I cared so much about seeing artists express themselves to the maximum.”

Linda Fargo, SVP of fashion and store presentation director for Bergdorf Goodman, 2016 Hall of Fame inductee:



“Whenever you get these kinds of awards, you hear all these incredible things about yourself, and you say, ‘Really? Is that me?’ I think there’s a part of us that is always that young, wide-eyed person who comes from some small town somewhere, and you sometimes can’t believe how lucky you are to have had the opportunities you’ve had in New York, in particular, which is really the epicenter of fashion and the business of fashion.”

Mark King, president of Adidas North America, 2016 Person of the Year:

“When you dream that you can change things, when you dream that extraordinary things can happen, when you dream that the world can be a different place than it is today, extraordinary things happen every day.”

Zendaya, 2016 Launch of the Year for Daya by Zendaya:

“There’s no age limit on living out your dreams.”

Grant Hill, who presented Fila with the 2018 Shoe of the Year Award for the Disruptor 2:

“Strategy matters, but execution matters more. And if all that comes from a deep place, a personal place, you can unlock the doors that you never imagined.”

Christie Brinkley, 2018 Style Influencer of the Year (along with daughters Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Alexa Ray Joel):

“Fashion is about change. Don’t take it seriously — enjoy it! Change is good and it keeps you young.”

Alexandre Birman for Schutz, 2016 Brand of the Year:

“I was literally born and raised in a shoe factory. No, literally — that’s true.”

Diane von Fürstenberg, who presented Chloe Gosselin with the 2018 Emerging Talent Award:

“I always say I love my legs, but I count on my feet.”