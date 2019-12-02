Why Kenneth Cole and Donna Karan Have Worked Tirelessly to Ignite Change in Haiti

Nearly 10 years after a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, the country remains in rebuild mode, and despite progress, it still faces extreme turmoil to this day. While many came to the nation’s aid soon after the natural disaster, that support has since waned.

Designers Kenneth Cole and Donna Karan are among the few still dedicated to helping its people recover, and their help has been much more than a paycheck. Over the years, Cole and Karan have each been major proponents of Haiti’s improvement through various methods that include helping to fund construction projects, fueling job creation, supporting vocational education and visiting the people of Haiti firsthand.

“When the earthquake happened, it was a call to action,” recalled Karan. “A handful of us went down there and we stayed. It was a moment of collaboration to come together and create the change that was needed.”

Donna Karan on set at her Urban Zen store, shot exclusively for FN. CREDIT: Amanda Demme