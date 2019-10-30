FN’s Shoe of the Year Winners Through the Years

West on stage to accept his Footwear News 2015 Shoe of the Year award.

Five years ago, FN added a new category to its annual Achievement Awards: Shoe of the Year, awarding the Adidas Stan Smith with the debut honor.

While the FNAAs began more than three decades ago, the Shoe of the Year category has quickly become one of the most debated and anticipated honors in the footwear industry. Past winners have included major celebrity names — for instance, Kanye West and Rihanna — as well as product that makes a statement of its own, no star power needed.

The 2019 FNAAs will take place Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the IAC Building in New York, with this year’s batch of winners to be revealed tomorrow, Oct. 31. In the meantime, take a look at all of the past Shoe of the Year winners:

2018: Fila Disruptor 2

Dad shoes dominated in 2018, and the Fila Disruptor 2 was one of the buzziest takes, with a sawtooth sole and subtle detailing. The silhouette resonated with a wide swath of consumers — popular among those of all ages, genders and nationalities.

Fila Disruptor 2 CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

2017: Air Jordan 1 x Virgil Abloh

There was one collaboration every sneakerhead (and celebrity) wanted to get a paw on in 2017: the Air Jordan 1 x Virgil Abloh. Those who couldn’t get their hands on a pair at the $190 retail price ponied up thousands on the resale market.

Air Jordan 1 x Virgil Abloh CREDIT: Nike

2016: Fenty Puma Creeper by Rihanna

Since launching in September 2015, the Fenty Puma Creeper enjoyed incredible success — selling out every time it restocked. The Rihanna x Puma collaboration is no longer, but the singer-turned-designer continues to churn out hit apparel and footwear at her LVMH brand, Fenty.

Fenty Puma Creeper by Rihanna in black satin. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

2015: Adidas Yeezy Boost

Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy collaboration has been much buzzed-out since its inception, sparking sellouts, site crashes and sky-high resale prices. The Yeezy Boost 350, in particular, has been a massive hit among both A-listers and the general public.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

2014: Adidas Stan Smith

In 2014, the Adidas Stan Smith was near-ubiquitous. The retro style — it initially launched in 1972 and is named after the tennis star — could be found on the feet of everyone, from hipsters to fashion’s elite. It also received some fresh updates through coveted collaborations.

Adidas Stan Smith CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

