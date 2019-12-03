Watch Live: the 2019 FNAAs Are Streaming Now

The FN Achievement Awards are underway — and the biggest names in shoes fashion are beginning to hit the red carpet at the IAC Building in New York.

For those unable to catch the action in person, FN has a livestream available on YouTube, embedded above. Both the red carpet and the show will also be livestreamed on Instagram.

This year, Kerby Jean-Raymond of Pyer Moss will be recognized with the Person of the Year, while Dr. Martens is receiving Shoe of the Year for its Original 1460 boot.

The Style Influencer of the Year is Colombian singer J. Balvin, FN’s first male winner of the honor. Bob Campbell, chairman and CEO of BBC International, is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is Retailer of the Year; Amina Muaddi is Designer of the Year; Tommy Hilfiger is Collaborator of the Year; VF. Corp (parent to Timberland, North Face and Vans) is Company of the Year; Puma and Rothy’s are Brands of the Year; and Jimmy Choo creative director Sandra Choi, fast-fashion designer Steve Madden and retailer Jeffrey Kalinsky are joining the FN Hal of Fame. Rising brands Paris Texas and Midnight 00 are winners for the Emerging Talent FNAAs, and Donna Karan and Kenneth Cole are being honored with the Icon Award for Social Impact.

Presenters at this year’s show include Billy Porter, Nicky and Paris Hilton and Lena Waithe.

Watch the livestream of the show above.

The 33rd annual FNAA ceremony is sponsored by Klarna, Geox, The Style Room Powered by Zappos, FDRA, Micam Milano and Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky.

