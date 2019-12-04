Christie Brinkley’s Blazer Minidress Sparkles With All the Right Accessories at 2019 FNAAs

Christie Brinkley arrived on the 2019 FNAA red carpet tonight just a year after she won her own FNAA for Style Influencers of the Year with her daughters Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Alexa Ray Joel.

At this year’s award show, the supermodel wore a a little black dress by Tom Ford that had a blazer-inspired silhouette.

Christie Brinkley at the 2019 FNAAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Christie Brinkley’s boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On her feet, she glistened in a set of crystal-covered Off-White boots.

Tonight, she is presenting the Icon Award for Social Impact to Donna Karan and Keneth Cole. The designers have supported aid to Haiti through Karan’s Urban Zen retail concept and Cole’s Gentle Souls footwear label.

“The shoes from their collection are incredibly comfortable,” Brinkley told FN. “Donna was so excited about them she came up to me and was like, ‘have you tried these shoes yet?’ And then she proceeded to peel them off her feet and hand them to me.”

Related Steve Madden Says Getting Out of Prison Took His Career 'To Another Level' Paris and Nicky Hilton Pose in Statement Heels + More Stars at the 2019 FNAAs Billy Porter Says His Major Fashion Moments Are 'Not An Accident'

The FNAA alum then continued, “Donna is a dynamo. She’s always thinking of ways to give back to the world and help people from her desire to fix our medical system here in America to traveling around the countries of the world and creating sustainable programs.”

She also took a moment to brag on Karan’s partner in crime, Kenneth Cole. “Kenneth has done just as much and they’re just two amazing deserving people,” said Brinkley.

When asked what her favorite current shoe style is, Brinkley answered: “Flat shoes!” I love the comfort of flat shoes, I honestly always wear flats.

The 33rd annual FNAA ceremony is sponsored by Klarna, Geox, The Style Room Powered by Zappos, FDRA, Micam Milano and Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky.

Click through the gallery to see all the celebrity red carpet arrivals at the 2019 FNAAs.

Want more?

Why Kenneth Cole and Donna Karan Have Worked Tirelessly to Ignite Change in Haiti

Paris and Nicky Hilton Pose in Statement Heels + More Stars at the 2019 FNAAs