Christian Louboutin Will be Honored by Couture Council of The Museum at FIT

Christian Louboutin has yet another accolade to add to his many honors.

The shoe designer will be recognized by Fashion Institute of Technology in New York on Sept. 4 with the Couture Council Award for Artistry of Fashion at the Couture Council of The Museum at FIT’s annual benefit luncheon. The award honors his lifelong contributions toward advancing the craft of the fashion industry.

“While my designs have roots in Paris, I feel very lucky to have access to some of the most specialized craftsmanship in the world; that has allowed me to push my creative boundaries and celebrate inclusivity and self-empowerment through cultural exchange,” Louboutin said in a statement.

Louboutin is one of the few shoe designers without RTW categories who have received the award. Past honorees include Ralph Rucci (2006), Alber Elbaz of Lanvin (2007), Isabel Toledo (2008), Dries Van Noten (2009), Karl Lagerfeld (2010), Valentino (2011), Oscar de la Renta (2012), Michael Kors (2013), Carolina Herrera (2014), Manolo Blahnik (2015), Albert Kriemler (2016), Thom Browne (2017) and Narciso Rodriguez (2018).

The benefit, held ahead of NYFW (Sept. 5), supports the museum’s collections and free programs for FIT students and the public.

Louboutin’s latest work for fall ’19 was presented at Paris Fashion Week in February, which showcased strass-accented pumps with geometric heels and distressed sock booties.

Last year in June, the luxury brand entered the performance sneaker market for spring ’19. Some of the other categories with Louboutin’s footprint include makeup and handbags.

Louboutin launched his namesake label in 1991 after honing his craft at fashion houses in Paris. Best known for his signature red-lacqured soles, Louboutin has said that the idea came to him when he was unhappy with the look of a shoe, so he used a co-worker’s red nail polish and painted the sole red. He also counts many boldface names among his fans like Tracee Ellis Ross, Blake Lively and Dita Von Teese.

Footwear News has recognized Louboutin’s outstanding achievements over the years at the FN Achievement Awards, including Designer of the Year in 2005; Person of the Year in 2010 and Marketer of the Year in 2015.

Want more?

Christian Louboutin Talks Naked Leopards and Paris Night Clubs That Inspired Fall ’19

The Christian Louboutin Platforms You Have To See on the LFW Runway

Court Rules in Favor of Christian Louboutin in Red Sole Trademark Case