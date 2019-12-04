Adriana Lima’s Sandals Look Like Jewelry for Your Feet on the FNAA 2019 Red Carpet

Adriana Lima paid tribute to Puma at the FNAAs tonight in New York wearing the chicest pair of sandals.

The brand ambassador presented the sportswear label with the Brand of the Year award wearing a black two-piece take on a classic suit complete with bejeweled layering.

Adriana Lima in Gianvito Rossi sandals at the 2019 FNAAs. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Adriana Lima’s sandals. CREDIT: Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

The supermodel wore a set of pointed-toe glittering Gianvito Rossi sandals to match the embellished accents on her suit. The Montecarlo sandal made with black suede retails for $1,295.

Gianvito Rossi Montecarlo sandal. CREDIT: Gianvito Rossi

Puma announced last year Lima as a brand ambassador, joining the likes of Cara Delevingne and Selena Gomez. And she’s not just serving as the face of its campaigns — she’s a designer, too.

“This year, about a month ago, I became one of the designers also for Puma,” Lima told FN. “It’s incredible to be on the other side as a creative. To me, designing shoes was a pleasure; I’m at the gym six times a week, so when you’re working out and trying different exercises you understand what’s missing and what you can add to a line of clothes and shoes.”

In Lima’s first collection with the brand, she created boxing-inspired pieces with a touch of a streetwear style vibe, including three different colorways of the Shatter XT sneakers. “We created these three different boxing shoes now and they’re incredible for intensive type of workouts,” said Lima. “Your ankles are completely protected and they are super-lightweight and also fashionable for outside the gym, too.”

Adriana Lima (L) and Christie Brinkley at the 2019 FNAAs. CREDIT: Shutterstock

When asked what she hopes to see in the athletic footwear future, the ambassador answered: “I’m looking forward to seeing improvements in running shoes; it’s not easy to find good running shoes. Running is part of my exercise and the most important part to run efficiently is what you wear on your feet.”

The 33rd annual FNAA ceremony is sponsored by Klarna, Geox, The Style Room Powered by Zappos, FDRA, Micam Milano and Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky.

