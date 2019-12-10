Nominees for 2019 Costume Designers Guild Awards Include ‘Hustlers’ and ‘Big Little Lies’

Constance Wu (L) as Destiny and Jennifer Lopez as Ramona "Hustlers."

The Costume Designers Guild today announced the nominees for the 22nd annual Costume Designers Guild Awards, to be held Jan. 28 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Nominees span across film and television, with contenders categorized by form and genre. Music videos and commercials are also eligible in the Excellence in Short Form Design category.

Some of the buzziest movies and TV shows of the season are up for awards. For instance, the Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film category sees Marvel flicks “Captain Marvel” and “Avengers: Endgame” as potential winners, while the Excellence in Contemporary Television award could go to “Big Little Lies,” “Killing Eve” or “Fleabag.” “Hustlers,” “Queen & Slim” and “Knives Out” are among the nominees in the Excellence in Contemporary Film category.

As previously announced, the CDGA will be hosted by “The Mindy Project” writer-actor Mindy Kaling. Several awards have already been doled out, including the Distinguished Service Award (Mary Ellen Fields), the Career Achievement Award (Michael Kaplan), the Spotlight Award (Charlize Theron) and the Distinguished Collaborator Award (Adam McKay).

Below, see the full list of nominees by category:

Excellence in Contemporary Film

“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” – Arjun Bhasin

“Hustlers” – Mitchell Travers

“Knives Out” – Jenny Eagan

“The Laundromat” – Ellen Mirojnick

“Queen & Slim” – Shiona Turini

Excellence in Period Film

“Dolemite is My Name” – Ruth E. Carter

“Downton Abbey” – Anna Mary Scott Robbins

“Jojo Rabbit” – Mayes C. Rubeo

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” – Arianne Phillips

“Rocketman” – Julian Day

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

“Aladdin” – Michael Wilkinson

“Avengers: Endgame” – Judianna Makovsky

“Captain Marvel” – Sanja M. Hays

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” – Ellen Mirojnick

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” – Michael Kaplan

Excellence in Contemporary Television

“Big Little Lies”: “She Knows” – Alix Friedberg

“Fleabag”: “2.1” – Ray Holman

“Killing Eve”: “Desperate Times” – Charlotte Mitchell

“Russian Doll”: “Superiority Complex” – Jennifer Rogien

“Schitt’s Creek”: “The Dress” – Debra Hanson

Excellence in Period Television

“Chernobyl”: “Please Remain Calm” – Odile Dicks-Mireaux

“The Crown”: “Cri De Coeur” – Amy Roberts

“Fosse/Verdon”: “Life is a Cabaret” – Melissa Toth & Joseph La Corte

“GLOW”: “Freaky Tuesday” – Beth Morgan

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”: “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” – Donna Zakowska

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

“Carnival Row”: “Aisling” – Joyce Schure

“Game of Thrones”: “The Iron Throne” – Michele Clapton

“The Handmaid’s Tale”: “Household” – Natalie Bronfman

“A Series of Unfortunate Events”: “Penultimate Peril: Part 2” – Cynthia Summers

“Watchmen”: “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice” – Sharen Davis

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

“Dancing with the Stars”: “First Elimination” – Daniella Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

“The Late Late Show with James Corden”: “Crosswalk the Musical: Aladdin” – Lauren Shapiro

“The Masked Singer”: “Season Finale: And the Winner Takes It All and Takes It Off” – Marina Toybina

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”: “Whatcha Unpackin?” – Zaldy for RuPaul

“Saturday Night Live”: “Sandra Oh / Tame Impala” – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Excellence in Short Form Design

Katy Perry: “Small Talk” music video – Phoenix Mellow

Kohler Verdera Voice Smart Mirror: “Mirror, Mirror” commercial – Ami Goodheart

Lil Nas X: “Old Town Road” music video – Catherine Hahn

Madonna: “God Control” music video – B. Åkerlund

United Airlines: “Star Wars Wing Walker” commercial – Christopher Lawrence

