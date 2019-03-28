‘Titan Games’ Star Shannon Decker Talks Bargain Shopping and Impulse Sneaker Buys

When not competing on “Titan Games,” spending time in front of a camera modeling or training her clients, Shannon Decker is searching for shoes — and she has quite the collection.

Here, the self-proclaimed “master bargain shopper” talks her standout shoes, how many pairs of sneakers she brings to the gym and her love of Jennifer Lopez’s style.

NUMBER OF PAIRS: “I have about 100.”

NUMBER OF WORKOUT SHOES: “About 70.”

CLOSET BALANCE: “I’d say it’s 60 percent sneakers, 10 percent heels, 10 percent boots, 10 percent sandals and 10 percent other.”

WHEN NOT IN SNEAKERS: “I wear fuzzy slip-on slippers — the slides with the fur, because that’s totally appropriate these days. They’re Sam Edelman. Forget the boots with the fur; it’s now the slides with the fur.”

GO-TO BRANDS: “I like Nike and Adidas, and I also like Sam Edelman.”

STANDOUT SHOES IN MY COLLECTION: “The Adidas Yeezy Boost [350 V2 in ‘Oxford Tan’], I really like those, and the Nike Air Max 1 Parra — I wear those a lot. They were an impulse buy. I get compliments on those all the time. Also, I have red Sorel rainboots and bright blue leather high-top Vans that I like. To me, standout shoes are the ones where people say, ‘What are those? Where’d you get those?’”

FAVORITE SHOE MEMORY: “I am a bargain shopper, so I love to hit up Nordstrom Rack, Marshalls, Saks Fifth Outlet [Off 5th] and do a quick run-through. I love finding fancy shoes on sale. One time I found a pair of silver glitter Dolce & Gabbana peep-toe pumps for $43. I get really excited for deals.”

PAIR I’LL NEVER GET RID OF: “My black Converse Chuck Taylors. They’re like a good pair of jeans: You wear them in and every little mark has a story. I love putting those on.”

CELEBRITY’S CLOSET I’D LIKE TO RAID: “Jennifer Lopez. She has everything going for her. She works out so hard, gets down and dirty in the gym and always looks super-cute, but she’s also a pop star glam girl, so she has all the best shoes.”

MOST I’VE PAID FOR SHOES: “Embarrassingly, I paid $1,000 for my Adidas Yeezy Boost [350 V2 ‘Oxford Tan’] shoes.”

LEAST I’VE PAID FOR SHOES: “I’m a master bargain shopper, so $20 for a pair of Adidas NMDs at Nordstrom Rack.”

FAVORITE CURRENT TREND: “That all-black shoes are sleek and chic. They used to remind me of waitress shoes, but lately, I’ve been wearing my all-black Asics every day.”

MUST-HAVE STYLES: “A pair of Adidas NMDs definitely, a pair of Nike Air Maxes, a pair of classic nude pointy-toe 4-inch heels — every girl needs a pair of those — and a black moto boot.”

PAIR I NEED RIGHT NOW: “Versace Chain Reactions. They’re hot, and it’s the one dad shoe that I want.”

NUMBER OF SNEAKERS I BRING TO THE GYM: “Two — a pair of running shoes and a pair of training shoes.”

I WOULDN’T BE CAUGHT DEAD IN: “Chunky Teva sandals. I was around the first time they were popular with the yuppies in Seattle and not with the cool kids in L.A., so I know their true origins. And I’m a size 9.5/10, so I don’t think I could even pull them off.”

