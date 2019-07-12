Nadal and Federer Go Head To Head Again at Wimbledon Today

The ultimate tennis rivalry continues today at the Wimbledon semi-finals where Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will go head to head once again fighting for a place in the finals.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on the court. CREDIT: Mike Frey/BPI/Shutterstock

The famous foes have been competing against each other for over a decade and the stakes have only gotten higher over the years. The athletes have not faced each other in a Grand Slam final since 2017.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer. CREDIT: AP/Shutterstock

Nadal took the crown in their first one on one match in 2004 at the Miami Open but Federer didn’t let that last and bested his rival in the same tournament a year later. The athletes went on to play against each other 39 times 13 of which were Grand Slam Tournaments.

Roger Federer against Rafael Nadal at Australian Open. CREDIT: Julian Smith/EPA/Shutterstock

The duo have played each other at Wimbledon 3 times before 2 of which Nadal has won, he also leads Federer in their rivalry 24-15. Nadal ranks second in the world for best men’s singles players and Federer is a close third leaving an exciting match ahead of us as the world’s best players go toe to toe once again.

Rafael Nadal after winning against Roger Federer at French Open. CREDIT: SRDJAN SUKI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Both superstar athletes can be seen on the court rocking Nike sneakers. Nadal is often seen sporting the Nike Zoom Cage 3 shoes.

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer at French Open. CREDIT: BPI/Shutterstock

Although Federer also wears the swoosh brand on his feet he ended his sponsorship with Nike in 2018 and now works with the Portland, Ore.- based brand Uniqlo. He continues to sport Nike as the Japanese brand does not make footwear.

