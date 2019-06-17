Sign up for our newsletter today!

Why NBA Champ Kawhi Leonard Wore This ‘Board Man Gets Paid’ New Balance Shirt at Raptors Parade

By Hanna McNeila
Kawhi Leonard wears New Balance.
CREDIT: Splash

After the Toronto Raptors’ glorious NBA Championship victory last week, the celebrations haven’t stopped for sports Canadian fans, including the citywide celebration today on the basketball team’s home turf. Fans gathered on the streets as they watched the athletes drive around and wave.

Kawhi Leonard wears New Balance.
CREDIT: Splash

Star player Kawhi Leonard rode around the city on a float sporting a T-shirt with one of the player’s famous references to his habit of communicating with his teammates during games: “Board man gets paid.”

The team drove around the city with Canadian rapper Drake while fans cheered and chanted “one more year” followed by “Five More Years.”

Kawhi Leonard smokes a cigar and Holds the 2019 NBA Finals MVP trophy.
CREDIT: Splash

Leonard was representing his partnership with New Balance by wearing the personalized shirt, which he paired with gray sweatpants.

New Balance Canada also released a video starring Leonard with a special message for his fans. “Kawhi Leonard here y’all. Thank you, Toronto, and the whole country. We are world champions. New Balance, we got now, let’s get it,“ Leonard said.

