This Popular ’70s Shoe Brand Is Coming Back With Boho-Inspired Styles for Women

Caleres is taking a step back in fashion time with the spring ’20 relaunch of the popular ’70s brand Zodiac. Acquired by the St. Louis-based company in 2005, the label has undergone a refresh with a collection of women’s styles that channel Zodiac’s original western, boho-chic vibe.

“Zodiac embodies its authentic past with a new approach to its free and easy-going mentality,” said Nicolas Huneault, Caleres VP of product creation and trend. “While we were developing the new Zodiac collection, we let our past help define our future by keeping the brand true to its core values. This enabled us to deliver a bold collection that excites today’s consumer and perhaps offers a bit of nostalgia from one of the best fashion decades.”

Added Jay Schmidt, brand portfolio division president of Caleres, “Now is the right time for Zodiac to return to the global marketplace. Zodiac is a heritage brand that appeals to and connects with an extraordinarily widespread consumer base while maintaining a highly differentiated, highly original, and truly authentic foundation in bohemian and western design trends.”

Zodiac clog for spring ’20. CREDIT: Caleres

For some footwear history, Zodiac was created by a duo of tannery owners who creatively pieced together scraps of leather for the casual collection. These styles, once popular with a jeans-wearing rock ‘n roll crowd, speak to today’s festivalgoers who are putting their own stamp on the decade.

The debut collection will include a range of sandals and flats, with most looks retailing from $69-$89, with boots starting at $129. It will be available in stores, online and at Zodiacshoes.com.

