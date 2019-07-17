In Honor of ‘World Emoji Day,’ This Flip-Flop Icon Could Soon Be Added to Your Text Messages

Shoe lovers may have yet another style to add to their footwear emoji rotation.

In honor of World Emoji Day — an unofficial holiday celebrated with emoji events and product releases — sandal brand Reef has petitioned Unicode Standard, the governing body of emojis, to add a flip-flop icon to the official emoji keyboard.

If accepted, the emoji could pop up on keyboards as soon as 2020.

In the meantime, Reef is encouraging consumers to get involved in the process by posting on social media with the hashtag #insertflipflopemoji.

The company has brought the emoji to life through a prototype sandal in bright yellow and orange. Although the silhouette itself is not available for sale, consumers could soon be adding it to their text messages.

Launched in 2014, World Emoji Day was created by Jeremy Burge, who founded Emojipedia — an emoji reference website that documents usage of the characters in the Unicode Standard.

Reef, on the other hand, was established in 1984 — years before emojis came into existence. While the brand is known for its flip-flops, it also offers a wide range of looks including espadrilles and sneakers for women as well as styles for men and kids.

Last week, the Carlsbad, Calif.-based company made headlines for launching its first Pride footwear collection, embracing its “beach freely” mantra that represents the inclusivity and diversity of the beach.

