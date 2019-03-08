5 Workout Sneaker Recommendations From Inspiring Women in Fitness

Now more than ever, inspiring and powerful women are dominating the fitness scene. And all would agree that great sneakers are a necessary tool to ensure peak performance.

With International Women’s Day here, these five inspiring women in athletics share the shoes they’d recommend for anyone looking to get in better shape.

Ashley Guarrasi

Nike -sponsored private trainer and boxing coach Ashley Guarrasi. CREDIT: James Law

“I would recommend Nike Free Trainers for women entering the gym or training. They are light and comfortable for workouts, and very stylish. I recommend Nike training shoes or Flyknits or HyperKO boxing boots — they are light and nice for training in. I would [also] recommend Jordan 1s for women going into the gym — they are dope for a sporty look.”

Alison Désir-Figueroa

Under Armour-backed runner Alison Désir-Figueroa. CREDIT: Under Armour

“I would recommend the UA Hovr Infinite for runners of all levels, and particularly for those interested in endurance events like me. The sneaker has great cushioning and great bounce, which takes the load off when you’re putting in hard work. Finally, the colorways are dope, and it never hurts to look good while you’re doing it.”

Robin Arzon

Adidas ambassador and author Robin Arzon. CREDIT: Joshua Scott

“Adidas Ultra Boost has been my favorite running and training shoe for years. It’s the perfect amount of support for running with enough grip for proprioceptive movements.”

Shannon Decker

Trainer and “Titan Games” star Shannon Decker. CREDIT: Jesse de Young

“Women no longer have to conform to be exclusively one thing or the other. We can be feminine and strong. We can wear dresses and get down and dirty in the gym. We are diverse not only in our skin, hair and bodies but also in our tastes. So that’s why as a top L.A. trainer I recommend the Nike Metcon 4XD ‘By You.’ It’s the perfect shoe to go hard in the gym or in your favorite group fitness class and can be as uniquely designed as you are yourself.”

Candace Hill

Asics-backed track and field athlete Candace Hill. CREDIT: Asics

“I would recommend that women would train in the DynaFlyte 3’s just because they’re my favorite shoe from Asics. Since 2016, Asics has launched a new material called FlyteFoam, which can be found in a lot of their recent models of shoes — particularly this one. The foam in the absorbs impact while also giving you a bounce which is perfect for bounding and running. The foam is also lightweight but supplies enough cushion and stability, which is the best candidate for plyometrics and stretching. Basically, these shoes can take on the heat so that you can attack 100 percent of whatever you have on the routine.”

