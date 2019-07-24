Brides Can Now Walk Down the Aisle in Sequin-Covered Rubber Clogs That Look Like Crocs

Brides are saying “I Do” to a surprising type of wedding shoes: Crocs.

Thanks to U.K.-based Etsy seller @princesspumps, fans of the rubber clogs can now get a sparkly version for their big day. Holographic pink and white sequins adorn the shoes, which feature a closed-toe silhouette and a slip-proof strap.

The shoes cost £95.70 (roughly $125), plus a $30 delivery fee.

Crocs-like bridal clogs covered in sequins. CREDIT: Etsy

Crocs itself has a wedding collection, which features its classic clog as well as some more traditional bridal styles — like wedge heels or block-heeled sandals. It also sells a three-pack of its Jibbitz charms for brides.

While the rubber clogs can be polarizing, Crocs seems to have hit its stride in 2019 — becoming a must-have item for the Gen-Z set. The brand predicted its Q2 revenues to land between $350 and $360 million, a gain of 7% to 10% from the comparable period.

Crocs has found favor with the celebrity set, tapping into the star power of ambassadors Drew Barrymore and Zooey Deschanel. It’s also found success with a series of buzzy recent collaborations — working in the past month with Barneys for a punk-inspired take, Vera Bradley for feminine floral shoes and Chinatown Market for a neon tie-dye version.

Watch the video below to see what Iris Apfel thinks of Crocs and other recent shoe trends.

Want more?

By the End of the Year, Your Crocs Probably Won’t Be Made in China

Zooey Deschanel Talks Hollywood’s Pressure to Wear Heels & Embracing Comfort as a Crocs Ambassador

Everyone’s Talking About This Crocs-Inspired Purse That’s Getting Roasted on Social Media