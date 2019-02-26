Vivienne Westwood Teases Sneaker Collab With Asics

Vivienne Westwood is the latest high-fashion label to team up with a beloved sports performance brand.

After showing on the runway at London Fashion Week on Feb. 17, Westwood teased an upcoming collaboration with Asics on its Instagram page today.

The British designer will rework styles from both Asics and Asics Tiger, with new footwear dropping throughout the year. Fans won’t have to wait too long to get a taste, as the first two styles are set to release in April.

“Both Asics and Vivienne Westwood share a long brand history of design and championed uniqueness — with quality, craftsmanship and innovation at their core,” Westwood’s Instagram post teasing the capsule read. “This shared history and distinction to transcend the ordinary brought about this timely collaboration.”

A teaser image shared by Westwood pictured a patterned red and white Gel-Mai sneaker teamed with pink striped socks. Styles from the collection will be available exclusively on VivienneWestwood.com and Asics.com.

The collaboration between the whimsical label and the Japanese sneaker company is the most recent in a wave of partnerships between high-end designers and comfort and performance brands — with many comfy styles debuting on the runway at Fashion Week. Past buzzy team-ups include Christopher Kane x Crocs, Anna Sui x Teva and Jeremy Scott x Ugg.

